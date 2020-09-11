Newly signed Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello has confessed it took him three years to decide whether he will play for Uganda Cranes or South Sudan.

Okello earned his maiden summon to the South Sudan national football team this week as they prepare for an international friendly build up match against Cameroon in October 2020.

After consenting to this summon, the pint sized but effective forward is now tasked with the necessary paperwork before he will become a South Sudanese national.

The former BUL, African Lyon, Benfica De Macau, KCCA and Vipers striker has confessed that it took him a lengthy time to make the bold decision.

To switch and play for South Sudan was not an overnight decision. It took me three years to think about it, consult before coming up with the final decision. Tito Okello, Striker

Tito Okello Credit: John Batanudde

He has been summoned alongside Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) goalkeeper Nafian Legasson Alionzi, who has admitted that he needs more time to consult.

Busoga United left footed midfielder Ivan Wani is also part of the provisional team, and so is Mbarara City’s towering striker Makuweth Wol.

Others are; Yasir Khemis Duku (Tanzania), John Kaul (Kenya), James Hasoon (Sudan), Thok Koang (Sudan), Dominic Abui (Sudan), Musa Asad (Kenya), Sebit Ajack (Sudan), Peter Godfrey (Sudan) and Henry Sabir (Sudan).

For the AFCON 2021 qualifiers, South Sudan is in same group (Group) as Uganda, South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Malawi.

After two games, Uganda leads group B with 4 points, with one better goal advantage ahead of Burkina Faso who also have the same number of points.

Malawi Flames are in third position with 3 points, while South Sudan are yet to get a point.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the 2021 AFCON to take place in Cameroon (tournament was pushed to 2022 due to the Coronavirus pandemic).

Some of the Summoned South Sudan Players:

Goalkeeper: Nafian Legasson Alionzi

Defenders: Yasir Khemis Duku (Tanzania), John Kaul (Kenya), James Hasoon (Sudan)

Midfielders: Thok Koang (Sudan), Dominic Abui (Sudan), Musa Asad (Kenya), Ivan Wani (Uganda), Sebit Ajack (Sudan)

Forwards: Tito Okello (Uganda), Makueth Wol (Uganda), Peter Godfrey (Sudan), Henry Sabir (Sudan)