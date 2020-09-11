Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Friday, September 11, 2020:

Azam Vs Coastal Union (7 PM) – Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi

Gwambina 0-0 Kagera Sugar – Gwambina Stadium, Mwanza

Uganda Cranes’ roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada will be in action as Azam returns to action in the Vodacom Tanzania Premier League on Friday night at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

The Ice Cream makers will be in action at home for the second consecutive match with a contest against Coastal Union during the 7 PM kick off.

“We are set for action and shall work as a complete team for maximum points” Wadada confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada dribbles during the opening game

During their opening match, Azam piped Polisi Tanzania 1-0 courtesy of Obrey Chirwa’s powerful header off a teasing delivery from the left flank by Zimbabwean Prince Dube.

Dube was marking his long awaited debut at the Ice Cream maker’s club.

On the other hand, Coastal Union were condemned by Namungo 1-0, thanks to a strike from Burundian Blaise Bigirimana in the 64th minute of the match played at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi town.

It will therefore be a hard battle of the two side as Azam seeks summit position to off load KMC who won 4-0 over Mbeya City on the opening weekend.

Coastal Union will be out to avoid the second loss on the tour away from home.

Maximum points for Azam will see them top of the table standings as the rest of the other clubs get into action on Saturday and Sunday.

During the early kick off game on Friday, newcomers Gwambina played to a goal-less draw with Kagera Sugar at the Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza.

Both clubs remain win-less from the opening two matches. Gwambina lost to Biashara Mara United 1-0 last weekend and Kagera Sugar fell at home to JKT Tanzania in the other match.

Other Match Day 2 Games:

Saturday, 12th September 2020:

JKT Tanzania Vs Dodoma Jiji – Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma (2 PM)

KMC Vs Tanzania Prisons – Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam (4 PM)

Mtibwa Sugar Vs Simba- Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro (4 pm)

Sunday, 13th September 2020:

Ihefu Vs Ruvu Shooting – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (2 PM)

Biashara Mara United Vs Mwadui – Karume Stadium, Mara (4 PM)

Young Africans Vs Mbeya City – Benjamin Mpaka Stadium, Dar es Salaam (7 PM)

Monday, 14th September 2020:

Namungo Vs Polisi Tanzania – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi (4 PM)

All Match Day 1 Results: