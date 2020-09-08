Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 1):

Monday Results:

Azam 1-0 Polisi Tanzania

Polisi Tanzania KMC 4-0 Mbeya City

Mbeya City Kagera Sugar 0-1 JKT Tanzania

Uganda Cranes’ roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada featured the entire duration of the game as Azam kicked off the 2020-21 season in Tanzania with a slim 1-0 home victory over Tanzania Polisi on Monday night.

Obrey Chirwa headed home the lone goal off a telling delivery from Zimbabwean Prince Dube.

Dube was marking his long awaited debut at the Ice Cream maker’s club.

The lanky Zimbabwe ace delivered a pin point cross from the left wing that was met at the right time by Chirwa for the lone strike on the night.

brey Chirwa celebrates his goal (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar suffered a slim 1-0 loss to JKT Tanzania at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

KMC started off the season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Mbeya City at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam to lead the standings after all the match day one games.

Earlier on Sunday, six matches were played at the different venues in Tanzania.

Defending champions Simba edged newly promoted Ihefu Sports Club 2-1 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City.

Team captain John Raphael Bocco and Yassin Mzamiru for Simba as Mponda netted Ihefu’s consolation.

Newcomers Dodoma Jiji kicked off life in the top flight with victory, winning 1-0 over Mwadui during the second game played at the Sokoine Stadium.

Namungo edged over Coastal Union 1-0 at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi with Burundian import Blaise Bigirimana scoring the all important goal in the 64th minute.

Bigirimana raced onto a long ball from goalkeeper Nourdine Balora, perfectly shielded off defender Martin Silvester before placing the ball into the net.

Biashara Mara United, home to two Ugandans Cleo Ssetubba and Joseph Zziwa overcame newly promoted Gwambina 1-0 at the Karuma Stadium in Mara town.

Friday Kevin scored the match winner off the assist by Gerald Mdamu.

Boban Zirintunsa’s Mtibwa Sugar played to a goal-less stalemate with Ruvu Shooting at the CCM Gairo in Morogoro town.

Ugandan born offensive midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere played full time for Mtibwa Sugar.

Young Africans and Tanzania Prisons played to a one all draw at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Azam will face Coastal Union in their next match this Friday, 11th September 2020.

Sunday, 6th September 2020 Results:

Ihefu 1-2 Simba

Simba Namungo 1-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Biashara Mara United 1-0 Gwambina

Gwambina Young Africans 1-1 Tanzania Prisons

Tanzania Prisons Mtibwa Sugar 0-0 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Dodoma Jiji 1-0 Mwadui

Friday, 10th September 2020: