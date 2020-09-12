The 2020/21 English Premier League season kicks off on Saturday 12th September 2020. With a lot of great action anticipated, DSTV has got you covered from the first minute till the final whistle.

Manchester United and City starters were postponed but Arsenal, defending Champions Liverpool, Tottenham among others will be in action this weekend.

Fulham welcome Arsenal at Craven Cottage in Saturday’s early kick off. A win for the FA Cup and Community Shield winners gets them top with results of other games ones to watch out for.

Liverpool host Leeds United at Anifield after claiming the league honours just a couple of months ago. Will Jurgen Klopp’s tactics overpower Marcelo Bielsa’s newcomers?

Leicester travel to West Brom and Tottenham host Everton in a Super Sunday action, before Sheffield United face Wolves and Brighton welcome Chelsea on Monday.

All this action will be live on DSTV’s Premier League (223), Grandstand (221), Football (225) channels.

TV Guide (UG Time)

Saturday 12th September 2020

14:20 – 16:30: Fulham v Arsenal – Live on Football, Premier League channels

16:50 – 19:00: C Palace v S’hampton – Live on Premier League channel

19:20 – 21:30: Liverpool v Leeds – Live on Premier League, Grandstand channels

21:50 – 00:00: West Ham v Newcastle – Live on Premier League channel

Sunday 13th September 2020

15:50 – 18:00: West Brom v Leicester – Live on Premier League and Football channels

18:20 – 20:30: Tottenham v Everton – Live on Premier League and Grandstand channels

Monday 14th September 2020

22:00 – 00:15: Brighton v Chelsea – Live on Premier League and Grandstand channels