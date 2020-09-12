Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei has easily ascended to an absolute sensation for winning major honours over his career.

As a toast to his exceptional performances over the years and celebration of his birthday today (12th September), we take a look at the major accolades he has garnered so far.

2014 | 22nd July

Cheptegei shined at the World U20 Championships to win 10,000m gold in Eugene, Oregon. He posted 28:32.86 to defeat Kenyans Elvis Kipchoge Cheboi and Nicholas Mboroto.

2015 | 6th March

Cheptegei clinched the top honours at the Africa U20 Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He ran 29:58:70 to upstage Kenyan Davis Kiplagat and Ethiopian Gurmessa Nega.

2017 | 4th August

Cheptegei walked away with Silver after finishing behind Britain’s Mo Farah at the 2017 IAAF World Championships. He made a personal best record of 26:49:94 in that race.

IAAF 10,000m men results, Joshua Cheptegei 2nd

2018 | 8th, 13th April

Cheptegei claimed Gold double at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia. He first won the 5,000m in 13:50:03 and then followed with 10,000m in 27:19:62.

Uganda’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei (Middle) and Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi at Gold Coast 2018

2019 | 30th March, 30th June, 29th August, 6th October

Cheptegei was in fine form last year as he collected four gold medals first, at the World Cross Country Championships senior race (31:40) in Aarhus, Denmark.

Joshua Cheptegei

He later posted 8:07:54 and 12:57:41 over two miles and 5000m to win two Gold at the Diamond League in a space of less than one month respectively.

Cheptegei also won the 10,000m race at the Doha World Championships. He posted 26:48:36, a huge improvement from his previous show in the same race against Mo Farah in 2017.

Joshua Cheptegei

2020 | 14th August

Cheptegei ran 12:35:36 to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 5000m world record set in 2004 at the Monaco Diamond League meeting.