For the first time in history, the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) held the inaugural Annual General Assembly at Kenedia Hotel, Kampala on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The well attended assembly was presided over by the FAU chairperson Hamzah Jjunju, flanked by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ibrahim Mugera and the other executive committee members, delegates, the media and the Deputy FUFA CEO – football, Decolas Kiiza.

This was the maiden Annual General Assembly for the futsal family, a year after being officially admitted as the 34th member for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) during the 95th FUFA ordinary at Multi-Purpose Hall in Adjumani District, West Nile.

L-R: Decolas Kizza, Omar Ali (Excom Member), Ibrahim Mugera (CEO), Hamzah Jjunju (Chairman), Richard Nandigobe (Vice Chairman) and Ghulam Sengendo (Excom Member FSL Clubs Representative)

Hamzah Jjunju, the chairperson of Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU)

Addressing the assembly, Jjunju retaliated on the need to surge forward in the trying and telling times of the Coronavirus pandemic especially after the 2020 Futsal super league was abandoned mid-way and other competitions as the FUFA Super cup not held at all.

The COVID-19 times call for improvisation and innovativeness. These are exciting times for the Futsal game in Uganda as now we start to envision what started as a dream way back on 18th March 2015 at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala. Hamzah Jjunju, Chairman Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU)

The members who graced the inaugural Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) Annual General Meeting at Kenedia Hotel, Kampala on Saturday, 12th September 2020

Jjunju commended all the different personalities who have grown with this indoor version of football, hinting on the major focus on the development of this game as Futsal development, Futsal Competitions, Marketing & Promotion, Professionalization, Leadership as well as Social Impact.

The chief guest Kiiza emphasized the FUFA’s vision of being the number one footballing country in Africa.

Decolas Kiiza, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Deputy CEO – Football

In a special way, Kiiza lauded the administrative wing of the Futsal Association of Uganda, calling for core values of professionalism if the game is to be taken to the desired next level.

I applaud the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) for the incredible work being undertaken to develop the game. I urge you to front openness, teamwork, accountability, loyalty and build relationships as well as capacity in human resource. Decolas Kiiza, FUFA Deputy CEO – Football

Decolas Kizza with his presentation. at the first AGM of the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU)

Kiiza also hinted on federation’s agenda of infrastructural development, professionalization of competition, capacity building (coaching, refereeing and administration), emphasis of compliance, international competitions and prize money fulfilment.

The assembly passed the official admission of 8 clubs namely; Equator, Mengo City (Typhoons), Park, Parakeets, Yeak Kabowa, Aidenal Yap Stars, Bagimu (Intercity Busega) and Elephants.

Some of the women leaders involved in the Futsal Association of Uganda development

Some of the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) Executive Committee members with Decolas Kizza (fourth from right) and Kenny Swalleh (Third from left)

Also the associations (Coaches, Referees, Youth, Universities, Secondary and Primary Schools) were also officially admitted.

They also passed the audited books of accounts that witnessed a financial growth of Shs 70M to Shs 138M with a brand value of Shs 149M.

The 2020-21 financial budget of Shs. 136,000,000 was also passed.

In the same vein, the FAU activity calendar was also passed including all competitions (Super League and Uganda Cup), Youth Academies galas, primary schools galas, corporate, universities and futsal clubs administrators training.