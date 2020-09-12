Proline FC has appointed former player Anthony Bongole as their new Head Coach.

The former centre forward at the club has been given a two-year contract and will be assisted by Issa Sserwanja and Swaib Ssebagala who have been part of the youth side.

“Anthony Bongole has been appointed as our head coach on a 2 year contract,” read part of the statement released by the club.

“Bongole was at the helm of our technical bench last season and he will be assisted by Issa Sserwanja and Swaib Ssebagala who are both coming through the ranks at the club.”

Bongole has previously handled Arua-based Doves All Stars in the FUFA Big League but was also part of the technical team at Proline last season and handled a couple of games when coach Baker Mbowa was hospitalised.

Mbowa has since been appointed as head coach at Bright Stars.

The major task for Bongole will be to guide Proline to promotion back to the Uganda Premier League after they went down last season.