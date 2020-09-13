Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Results – Saturday, 12th September 2020:

Mtibwa Sugar 1-1 Simba

Simba JKT Tanzania 0-2 Dodoma Jiji

Dodoma Jiji KMC 2-1 Tanzania Prisons

Friday Results:

Azam 2-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Gwambina 0-0 Kagera Sugar

Uganda Cranes’ offensive midfielder Boban Zirintunsa Bogere scored as Mtibwa Sugar rallied from a goal down to earn point off the reigning champions Simba Sports Club in the 1 all stalemate at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro town on Saturday.

After knocking on the doors of the Sugar manufacturers for a long time, Simba eventually had a breakthrough and scored through Yassin Mzamiru on the stroke of half time.

Mzamiru easily dispossessed left back Issa Rashid before firing past goalkeeper Abuutwalib Mshery from an acute angle for the deserved lead.

This followed a series of missed goal scoring moments that included a header from powerful defender Joash Onyango off the cross bar.

The home side reacted an energized entity and Zirintunsa out-jumped the goalkeeper Aishi Manula to nod home the equalizer a minute after restart of the second half.

Zirintunsa was well positioned to head home off Joseph Mkele’s well delivered free-kick from the left flank on 46 minutes.

Both sides then played defensively and there was no further goal as the goal ended 1 all.

This was Mtibwa Sugar’s second draw in two matches following the goal-less encounter on match day one at home with Ruvu Shooting.

Mtibwa Sugar 1-1 Simba Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Simba dropped points for the first time after a hard fought 2-1 win away to new-comers Ihefu last week.

Elsewhere, newly promoted Dodoma Jiju overcame JKT Tanzania 2-0 on the road at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma city.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, Jamal Suudi lit up the match with a great goal five minutes after restart.

Jamal rounded off the goalkeeper and a defender before slamming the ball into the net off an acute angle.

Dickson Isaac Mubundo wrapped up the game for newcomers Dodoma with a wonderful loop over the advancing goalkeeper in the 80th minute.

JKT Tanzania 0-2 Dodoma Jiji Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

KMC returned to the league summite with their second victory of the campaign, triumphing 2-1 over Tanzania Prisons at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Hassan Kabunda gave KMC the lead with a 20th minute goal. Khassim Ndoye replied for Tanzania Prisons with a close range finish in the 39th minute.

With the game destined for a stalemate, KMC had other ideas altogether when Kenneth Masumbuko scored off an acute angle on the left with five minutes to play and win the match.

KMC 2-1 Tanzania Prisons Highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

On Friday, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam beat Coastal Union 2-0 at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi.

New comers Gwambina shared the spoils with Kagera Sugar in the goal-less stalemate at the Gwambina Stadium, Mwanza.

Meanwhile, match day two will continue with three matches on Sunday and wind down on Monday.

The Sunday games will have an early kick off when Ihefu hosts Ruvu Shooting at the Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya at 2 PM.

Biashara Mara United will then play Mwadui at the Karume Stadium in Mara town and Young Africans host Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in Dar es Salaam for the flood-lit game.

Monday’s sole game will see Namungo entertain Polisi Tanzania at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi town.

Other Match Day 2 Games:

Sunday, 13th September 2020:

Ihefu Vs Ruvu Shooting – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (2 PM)

Biashara Mara United Vs Mwadui – Karume Stadium, Mara (4 PM)

Young Africans Vs Mbeya City – Benjamin Mpaka Stadium, Dar es Salaam (7 PM)

Monday, 14th September 2020:

Namungo Vs Polisi Tanzania – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi (4 PM)

All Match Day 1 Results: