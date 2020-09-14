The Uganda sporting fraternity and the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) family is in shock following the sudden death of UBA president Muziransa Shaban Nkuutu.

Nkuutu died instantly after perishing in a motor accident when his car rammed into sugarcane truck on Kayunga road at Naminya in Buikwe District over the weekend.

The deceased has been a prominent lawyer working with Muziransa and Company Advocates, practicing from the Eastern Uganda district, Jinja.

It is a double tragedy because I have lost a long time friend I grew up with in Jinja. He has been one of those people who wants things done in an open manner and that is what we will miss for. UBA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon Mugabi

Vaheed Mohammed, one of the biggest sponsors of this game describe the late as unifying factor for this sport.

“He is one of the people who ensured that Badminton got back on track because previously there were a lot of wrangles in this sport. As sponsors, we saw him an open minded person who welcomed different ideas. He leaves this sport in a better position” Vaheed noted.

Other individuals and sports federations as Federation of Uganda Football Associations have since released messages of commiseration to the family and the Badminton fraternity of the deceased.

“FUFA is saddened by the news of Shaban Muziransa Nkuutu- the Chairman Uganda Badminton Association who died in a motor accident. Our sincere condolences to the Badminton family and the entire sports fraternity of Uganda. We pray to God to keep the family strong during these trying moments. Inalillahi waina ilaihi raj’un.” FUFA eulogized.

He will be laid to rest in Bugweri District on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) Current Executive Committee:

Chairman: Shaban Muziransa Nkutu (*Deceased)

Vice-Chairperson: Edith Karashani

General Secretary: Ivan Karimunda

Assistant General Secretary: Fatumah Nabunya

Treasurer: Haji Jamir Buwembo

Committee Members: Gilbert Ofoyuru, Ian Senoga, Ashiraf Lukwago, Haji Ali Serugo

Trustees: Hon. Dr. Abel Rwendeire, Eng. Bezalel Kabanda, Joan Kategaya

Chief Executive Officer & National Coach: Simon Mugabi