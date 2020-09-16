Uganda U-20 and Ascent Soccer Academy’s goalkeeper Jack Komackech will make his mark in Africa’s top professional league.

The 18 year old who has already represented Uganda at the U17 and U20 levels was spotted by South Africa’s SuperSport United Football Club.

A native of Gulu city in Northern Uganda, Komakech will travel to Pretoria for a trial as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

Jack Komakech during a training regime with the Uganda U-20 team at the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championships hosted in Gulu city

A product of, and current member of the Ascent Soccer Academy (formerly Football for Good, now with bases in both Uganda and Malawi), Komakech is just one of many young stars who are being given an international opportunity through Ascent’s vast international network.

Jack (Komakech) has definitely earned this opportunity. He’s a great shot stopper, with world-class distribution and amazing character and humility. And, this is just the beginning of the continental and global professional opportunities we will be providing our determined academy talents. Adrian Bradbury, Asecent Soccer Co-Founder

Jack Komakech dives to collect a high ball during training

Komakech joined Ascent Soccer in 2015 and featured for Uganda at the CAF U17 championship in Tanzania.

He earned the starting nod for the U20s at last year’s CECAFA U20 tournament, playing in the semi-final match against eventual winners Tanzania.

Uganda U-20 team that faced Tanzania in the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championship in Gulu City. Goalkeeper Jack Komakech is standing on far left

He has also caught the eye of head coach Johnny McKinstry, earning a call-up to train with the Uganda Cranes in late-2019 as they prepared for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

In case, he is taken on by SuperSport United, he will follow the footmarks of two other Ugandans Denis Onyango (Uganda Cranes goalkeeper) and striker Brian Umony who played at the same club.

Onyango played at SuperSport United between 2006 and 2010 as Umony featured at this club in 2009/2010 season.

In the past three years, Ascent has had over 16 players from Uganda, Malawi and Kenya represent their country at the U15, U17 and U20 levels.

Jack Komakech going through the paces

“We want the talent of Uganda and East Africa to dream big, and that starts at the youth level with an investment in football, academics and character. These amazing young boys and girls need the tools to compete, and remain at an international level,” said Bradbury.

Ascent’s first full cohort of full-time residential talent is their 2003 group, which includes future global pros like Kenyan Ali Gharib, who had a U20 national team call-up at the age of 15 and has garnered interest from England’s Southampton FC.

At home, Ascent Soccer has eight former academy members playing in the Ugandan Premier League, in addition to five global scholars.

Over the past two years, Ascent has placed Zobran Elias (MW, Taft School – USA), Lughano Nyondo (ME, Brooks School – USA), Ali Gharib (Kenya), Geoffrey Ogenrwot (Uganda) & Issa Abdu (Uganda) (St. Andrew’s College – CAN) on full scholarship at some of the best prep school programs in North America.

Ascent Soccer prides itself on being a ‘social impact’ soccer academy that delivers grassroots programs and empowers exceptional soccer and academic talent across East Africa.

Founded in 2014, Ascent has over 100 full-time boys and girls from Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.