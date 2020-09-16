Peace Proscovia and the Sunshine Coast Lightning made their sole ‘away’ trip of the 2020 season to Townsville.

Sunshine Coast Lightning will take on Collingwood Magpies today at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre.

Lightning are coming off an eight-goal win in last weekend’s Queensland derby while Collingwood Magpies have not secured a win since Round 3 against the Firebird outfit.

However, the Lightning are taking their opponent lightly with just two games remaining until the 2020 finals series, and Uganda shooter Peace Proscovia expects a tough game.

“As we are headed to Townsville, I think as a team the major thing we’re focusing on is us and what we can do best,” the She Cranes captain said as quoted by the club website.

“Moving into this stage it is a critical stage and that is what we know.

“As a team we are going to head into the game strong, focusing on nailing all the basics we can.

“It is going to be tough but I believe in our strengths and that we can do what is needed to win this game.”