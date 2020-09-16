Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has officially unveiled the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

This happened at the URA headquarters in Nakawa, Kampala.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by the club chairperson James Kizza flanked by other officials Ceaser Labeja (URA FC board member), Moses Kaduyu (General Secretary), Geofrey Kyondo (URA FC technical board member), Ian Rumanyika (Director Communication and Marketing), Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa (Head coach) , Sam Okabo (team manager) and others.

Kizza warmly welcomed Mayeku who returns to the tax collectors’ fold having previously served as an officer in the authority and an administrator for the football club.

James Kizza (left) hands over a ball to the in-coming CEO Henry Mayeku (Credit: John Batanudde)

In a special way, he congratulated Mayeku who beat a host of applicants as well as appreciating the immediate past CEO, Ivan Kakembo for the consolidated efforts executed last season.

I thanked the URA Football Club board and management, the partners Rwenzori water, fans and the media for the continued support. We had an unprecedented and premature closure of last season because of Coronavirus that left us in unfamiliar position. We are delighted having secured the new CEO Henry Mayeku. I want to thank those who expressed the desire to come and serve but also want to congratulate Henry. We are assembling a club that will not only competit locally but also internationally. I thank the former CEO who set a very strong foundation as the secretariat upon which the gains will be consolidated. We shall continue to develop the game of football in the country. URA FC must be a role model club in Uganda, East Africa and Africa. James Kizza, Chairman URA FC

URA Football Club chairman James Kizza (Credit: John Batanudde)

In his acceptance speech, the new CEO Mayeku vowed to take the club to the desired next level.

I thank the board for giving me the confidence. We are taking the club to the desired next level. This is a unique privilege to a club that I call home. This is a club that I served from its infancy. My objective is to turn around this club. This is a journey that we must take together. When we were starting the club in 1997, we needed results at first. We achieved short term plans. We now need to plan for long time. We need to build sustainability to take us to the next level by several approach strategies of brand activation, bridging partnerships, building human resource and the structures of the club by building a permanent home for the club. Henry Mayeku, CEO Uganda Revenue Authority FC

Henry Mayeku, the new URA CEO smiles during the official unveiling ceremony (Credit: John Batanudde)

There is a target that by end of this season, the URA FC Junior team will be based at the club base in Bugema.

Mayeku also talked about widening the fan base and building fresh partnerships for the club.

Last season, URA FC finished in fifth position during a season that was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tax collectors’ funded club has won the Uganda Premier League four times in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and 2010–11.

L-R: Ian Rumanyika (Communications and Marketing Director), James Kizza (Chairman) and Henry Mayeku (URA FC CEO). [Credit: John Batanudde]

For the Uganda Cup, URA FC has been successful in 2005, 2011–12 and 2013–14.