Italian professional football club AS Roma has partnered with mobile cross-border money transfer platform Chipper Cash to advance football grassroots programs in Africa.

The two-year partnership will see the top flight club continue community impact projects alongside Chipper Cash, the former providing special edition AS Roma x Chipper footballs, that are handmade in Africa and made to last eight times longer than standard synthetic balls.

The special edition Chipper x AS Roma balls are being made in partnership with Alive and Kicking, the world’s only not-for-profit ball manufacturer and the only formal ball producer on the African continent.

The balls will be distributed to grassroots programs in disadvantaged communities in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa, as well as through AS Roma’s youth partners in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to welcome Chipper into the AS Roma family,” said Giorgio Brambilla, Commercial Director at AS Roma.

“We have been greatly impressed by what Chipper has already achieved in such a short space of time with their technology and financial solutions. Their plans for the future are hugely ambitious.”

Hasan Luongo, Vice President of Growth at Chipper says the partnership will create a unique opportunity to celebrate and support AS Roma and the continent’s unmatched passion for the game of football.

“Our mission at Chipper is to unlock opportunities and bring Africa together, one transaction at a time,” said Hasan Luongo, Vice President of Growth at Chipper.

“At Chipper, we wanted a partner that shared our vision for unlocking opportunities and developing football in Africa and, in AS Roma, we have found the perfect fit.

“Partnering with AS Roma provides a unique opportunity to both celebrate and support AS Roma and the continent’s unmatched passion for the game of football.”

Musician Spice Diana, Chipper Cash Involvement

According to Chipper Cash Country Manager Dan Tumuramye, Uganda musician Spice Diana, real names Namukwaya Hajara Diana, will be part of the select individuals to decide the areas where the balls will be delivered among disadvantaged communities in Uganda.

Tumuramye says Spice Diana was chosen because she has “engaged in a lot of community-led work of corporate social responsibility”.

“I am so happy for this,” Spice Diana told media. “I just can’t wait to do my part as Spice Diana. Anything that deals with giving back, Charity, I love doing it because these are the people that support us. Without them we can’t be. It’s good to share.”

About Chipper Cash

Chipper was founded by two African entrepreneurs – Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled – and currently operates with a global workforce, with staff in seven countries on the continent.

Chipper provides financial services that allow its users to move their money freely at home, across the continent and around the world.