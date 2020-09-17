John Deng Geu has signed a professional contract with Horsens IC Basketball Club.

Horsens IC competes in Basketligaan, the top league in Denmark.

The Silverbacks forward joins a team that has championship pedigree having won six Danish titles, two since 2015 including last year’s, and finished top two in the league every year over the last five seasons.

John Deng Geu

“Deng has been picked for his defensive qualities,” the club said as quoted by Mean Green. “His role will be bonding the HIC defense together.”

The University of North Texas graduate represented Uganda at the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers in Nigeria and was also part of the AfroCan qualifiers team last year.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Deng averaged 13.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.