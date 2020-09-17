The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has approved the change of names for 11 clubs.

Through the Executive Committee, the federation passed in the affirmative the change of names.

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club

Arua Hills Football Club technical director Bosco Dudu is delighted upon the permission to grant the change of name.

Dudu reasons that the name Arua Hills will give the club the due mileage and wide catchment of fans, association with

“I am excited that FUFA allowed the change of name from Doves All Stars to Arua Hills Football Club. This will give us the sense of belonging and identity as we associate with the people of Arua Municipality” Dudu noted.

The change of names for the clubs aforementioned takes immediate effect.

The new changes:

Soltilo Bright Stars (New Name); Bright Stars (Old Name)

Soroti Thunders (New Name); Kengere Ward (Old Name)

Soroti City (New Name); Light Secondary School (Old Name)

Arua City Council (New Name); Diamond Stars (Old Name)

Rwampara Bulls (New Name); Future Stars (Old Name)

Gulu City Council (New Name); U-Touch (Old Name)

FC Pager (New Name); Northern City (Old Name)

Ibanda Municipal Sports Club (New Name); Ibanda United (Old Name)

Blacks Power (New Name); Bukedea Town Council (Old Name)

Arua Hills (New Name); Doves All Stars (Old Name)

Moyo Town Council (Name Name); Faith Hope and Love Football Club (Old Name)