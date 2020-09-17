Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Gavin Hunt as their new coach for the next three seasons.

Hunt replaces German Ernest Middendorp who was relieved of his duties at the end of last season after Amakhosi lost the title on the last day to prolong the trophy drought.

“Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs,” read part of the statement on Kaizer Chiefs website.

“The Cape Town-born mentor will start his job immediately and his contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons.”

“We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin,” confirms Chairman Kaizer Motaung. “He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about five teams in the Premiership. There is success wherever he has coached.

“Given that the Covid-19 epidemic has forced us to finish the season in the bio-bubble and that the squad will only rest for two weeks before the players return for pre-season, we needed a coach who understands the local market and conditions. We believe that with Hunt we have brought in a person with the right experience and energy to do just that,” Motaung continues.

“We know Gavin always endeavours to learn more about the game by attending courses both locally and overseas. This knowledge will come in handy to guide our team. We are looking forward to him sharing his experience with the team.”

The announcement of the new assistant coach will be made in due course.

Hunt will meet the team for the first time next week when the squad returns to training in preparation of the 2020/21 season.

Hunt, who leaves Bidvest Wits, is an experienced tactician who has been in business since 1994.

His impressive CV and glittering coaching career include winning the PSL Coach of the Season on five occasions. He has also won the league championship four times with two different teams and has several domestic cup competitions under his belt.