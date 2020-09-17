Uganda Cranes has remained 77th as per the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rankings for the month of September 2020.

Uganda is still stationed 77th with 1321 points, the same position as the one held six months ago.

With less international football since the start of the year because of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, this was imminent and expected.

Uzbekistan’s 2-1 friendly victory over Tajikistan and a couple of UEFA Nations League games, there has been no action elsewhere.

Uganda is 15th on the African continent but still carries aloft the banner in the East African region.

Kenya improved by a slot to 106th with 1199 points.

Sudan is 128th on 1112 points as Rwanda dropped by a single place to 132nd (1089 points).

Tanzania remains on 136th (1086 points) and Ethiopia stayed in the 146th position (1061 points).

Burundi is 149th with 1052 points, same as Afghanistan.

South Sudan stayed put in the 168th position (983 points).

Horn of Africa nation Somalia drops to 197th on 879 points.

Another horn of Africa country, Eritrea is 205th with 856 points.

Meanwhile, Senegal remains the best positioned country in Africa in the 20th position with 155 points.

Belgium leads the 210 footballing countries with 1773 points.

France, Brazil, England and Portugal complete the respective top five positions.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 22 October 2020.