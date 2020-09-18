Silverbacks

The second and final qualifying round for the 2021 AfroBasket will be held in a bubble setting.

According to a statement released by FIBA on Friday, the qualifying round that has two windows, November 2020 and February 2021, will be played at different venues but with each venue hosting a maximum of 8 teams.

Each bubble will consist of at most two groups.

The development comes at a time after FIBA made an inquiry about the possibility of Rwanda hosting three groups.

Uganda was drawn in Group E alongside Egypt, Morocco and the winner of a Wild Card Tournament. The first leg of the group matches are to be played in Cairo.

Franklin Kaweru is the Editor in Chief of Kawowo Sports. He is an ardent basketball enthusiast.

