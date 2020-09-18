The second and final qualifying round for the 2021 AfroBasket will be held in a bubble setting.

According to a statement released by FIBA on Friday, the qualifying round that has two windows, November 2020 and February 2021, will be played at different venues but with each venue hosting a maximum of 8 teams.

Each bubble will consist of at most two groups.

Statement regarding the November 2020 and February 2021 Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/Rk8r8V8jxa — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) September 18, 2020

The development comes at a time after FIBA made an inquiry about the possibility of Rwanda hosting three groups.

Uganda was drawn in Group E alongside Egypt, Morocco and the winner of a Wild Card Tournament. The first leg of the group matches are to be played in Cairo.