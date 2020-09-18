Baden Mujahid Ogama has joined moneybags Arua Hill Sports Club on a two year deal.

Mujahid has been a free agent since being released officially by Vipers Sports Club.

He is expected to reunite with another former St Marys SS Kitende and Vipers left back Dan Birikwalira.

Like Mujahid, Birikwalira also joined as a free agent.

The club has poached a couple of other experienced and promising talents in a bid to attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.

Other experienced players recruited include Ceaser Samson Okhuti and goalkeeper Isaac Mulindwa among others.

Previously known as Doves All Stars, Arua Hill Sports Club is now owned by Arua based businessman, Joel Aita.

Aita beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director.

Head coach Harunah Mawa was maintained as head coach with Richard Amatre as assistant coach.

Anthony Afeti is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vegas Otelul is the public relations officer.