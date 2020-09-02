FUFA Big League outfit Doves All Stars has signed left back Dan Birikwalira on a two-year deal.

The West Nile based club completed the signing of the diminutive-albeit-effective player on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, on a fee not disclosed to the media.

“I am happy to have signed for Doves All Stars Football Club. The prime target at hand will definitely be to ensure that we attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League,” Birikwalira noted.

The development comes after 24 hours when Birikwalira announced he would not mind signing for a second-tier club provided he was paid the money that would satisfy him and develop him as a person.

“If a good offer is given to me by second division, why not take the offer? I want to plan for my own life for a future which I am not even aware of. We have seen how the public ridicules retired footballers. Sincerely, I do not want to be in the same cluster,” Birikwalira disclosed to Kawowo Sports in an earlier interview.

Birikwalira who was last week released by Vipers Sports Club after a year spell at the club where he was also loaned to Bright Stars and Kyetume in the final two seasons.

He had signed for Vipers Sports Club after graduating from the St Mary’s SS Kitende team that won almost every trophy during his tenure at the footballing giant institution.

At the start of the 2018-19 season, Birikwalira was loaned to Bright Stars.

The following season, he was then loaned to Kyetume Football Club but injuries requested the game time at the club.

Doves All Stars is now owned by Arua based businessman, Joel Aita.

Aita beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director.

Head coach Harunah Mawa was maintained as head coach with Richard Amatre as assistant coach.

The club has poached a couple of other experienced and promising talents in a bid to attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.