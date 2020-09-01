Left-back Dan Birikwalira is in no hurry to sign for another Uganda Premier League club, at least for the upcoming season.

If his own confession is to be trusted, Birikwalira admits that he is considering playing in the second tier division, the FUFA Big League.

“I am not in a hurry to sign for any club in the Uganda Premier League,” the former student at St Mary’s SS Kitende confessed.

Birikwalira who was last week released by Vipers Sports Club acknowledges that he needs to plan for his own future.

Dan Birikwalira prepares to take a corner kick (Credit: David Isabirye)

“If a good offer is given to me by second division, why not take the offer. I want to plan for my own life for a future which I am not even aware of. We have seen how the public ridicules retired footballers. Sincerely, I do not want to be in the same cluster,” he adds.

Birikwalira signed for Vipers Sports Club after he was graduated from the St Mary’s SS Kitende team that won almost every trophy during his tenure at the footballing giant institution.

He played at Vipers Sports Club until he was loaned to Bright Stars for the 2018-19 season.

Last season, he was loaned to Kyetume Football Club but injuries hampered his quest for the much needed playing time.

Dan Bilikwalira Credit: John Batanudde

Although Birikwalira remains muted of the next step ahead, Kawowo Sports has established that Arua based Doves All Stars is willing to break the bank and secure his signature.

Filthy rich businessman, Joel Aita has already taken over the club previously known as Aziz Damani Doves All Stars.

Aita has since appointed Bosco Dudu as technical director and confirmed Richard Amatre as Harunah Mawa’s assistant.

The recruitment drive to beef up the playing staff is currently underway and Birikwalira is among the intended targets ranking aloft the wishlist.

Resty Ntabadde and her son Dan Birikwalira Credit: George Katongole

A couple of weeks ago, Vipers Sports Club management confirmed Birikwalira among the released players.

He was joined by Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, goalkeeper Derrick Ochan, Faruku Musisi, Joseph Jjanjali, Dickens Okwir, Tom Masiko, and Duncan Sseninde, among others as Vipers swept clean their house in preparation for the new season.

Despite his diminutive stature, Birikwalira can comfortably play as a left full-back with abilities to defend and attack in equal measure.