The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has established a stadium Adhoc committee that will be tasked to inspect all the stadia across the country before the kick-off of the 2020-21 Uganda football season.

This committee was confirmed during the 23rd FUFA Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, 15th September 2020.

A host of tried and experienced officials were appointed on this committee.

FUFA Executive Committee member John Chrizestom Kalibbala is the committee member.

Ivan Kintu Bayige is the secretary. Bayige also doubles as the FUFA club licensing manager.

There are four committee members to include Annet Nakimbugwe, former Federation of International Football (FIFA) Referee Mark Ssonko, CAF A licensed tactician and former Uganda Cranes coach Frank “Video” Anyau as well as former Uganda Cranes midfielder Dan Obote.

The FUFA Stadium Adhoc Committee will undertake inspection of all stadiums submitted by clubs for use ahead of the 2020/2021 season. The Adhoc Committee will submit stadium reports to the FUFA Licensing Committee responsible for issuance of Licenses. FUFA Statement

The committee has immediately started its work with the inspection of the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The FUFA Executive Committee also approved the change of names for 11 clubs.

These clubs are; Soltilo Bright Stars (from Bright Stars), Soroti Thunders (Kengere Ward), Soroti City (Light SS), Arua City Council (Diamond Stars), Rwampara Bulls (Future Stars), Gulu City Council (U-Touch), FC Pager (Northern City), Ibanda Municipal Sports Club (Ibanda United), Blacks Power (Bukedea Town Council), Arua Hills (Doves All Stars) and Moyo Town Council, formerly Faith Hope and Love Football Club.

Also the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) and Odilo (Primary schools competition) tournaments were also postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

