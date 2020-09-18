Mbarara City FC head coach Brian Ssenyondo is optimistic the club’s new signing Bashir Mutanda will be a vital player for the club.

Striker Mutanda completed his move from SC Villa to join the Ankole Lions on Wednesday this week and his coach believes he will deliver.

Brian Ssenyondo, the head coach of Mbarara City Football Club

‘He is definitely a good player and a good addition to our team. We know his abilities and what he can offer and there is no doubt that he will deliver as expected.’

The burly striker had a disappointing run at SC Villa last season scoring just two goals in the league but this was largely because of a recurring injury.

Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating one of his goals last season Credit: © JOHN BATANUDDE

Ssenyondo however, is not fazed by his performance last season and asserts that this will be a new chapter for the stocky forward.

‘He could have struggled last season but that is attributed to injuries. However, when he is full fit, he delivers. His first season at SC Villa saw him score about 13 goals and he can do the same or even better.’

The former Vipers SC and Busoga United FC forward comes in as a direct replacement for Brian Aheebwa who recently joined KCCA FC.