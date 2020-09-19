Uganda U-17 girls national football team offensive midfielder Catherine Nagadya has attributed her present status to humble beginnings, vividly recounting her traces as early as 8 years.

“I started playing football when I was 8 years old. By that time, I was in primary three and I have never looked back. Football has helped me achieve many things like getting free education, building my network of friends, traveling internally within the country and outside Uganda.” She asserts.

Nagadya kicked off her football journey at Entebbe Creamland School that was coached by Rogers Nkugwa back then.

Catherine Nagadya in action against Tanzania during the CECAFA U-17 tournament in 2019. Uganda won this tournament on home soil

Born to Cyprian Gimei and Irene Nazziwa on 3rd March 2005, Nagadya is the fourth born child in the family of 9.

She has since played for Entebbe Creamland, Princess Diana High School, She Pridihisco, Al’phoenix Golden Girls, Katuuso Community, She Mak and her current address Uganda Martyr’s Lubaga.

For all these afore-stated schools, she was on a bursary scheme because of her immense talent.

Catherine Nagadya has traveled extensively within and out of the country because of the football talent

Catherine Nagadya in action

Role Models:

She was inspired to take on the beautiful game by Viola Namuddu and Prossy Nalwoga.

Achievements:

Over the years, constant personal and team training has witnessed her gradual ascension winning different trophies as well earning summon to the Uganda U-17 team.

Nagadya has smiled to the podium having won a number of accolades to her name.

The various collections include the annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp, Sseninde Women Development Cup, Airtel Rising Stars (U-17), 2019 FUFA Women Cup, FEASSA Cup, U-17 COSAFA championship as well as the U-17 CECAFA title.

Catherine Nagadya with the CECAFA U-17 Trophy

Nagadya with the Airtel Rising Stars U-17 girls trophy

Education:

She studied at Entebbe Marine Base Primary School, Katuuso Community SS – Buziga and the currently stationed at Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga.

She vividly recalls the best match ever played as the 2019 FUFA Women cup finals at the StarTimes Stadium Lugogo when featuring for She Mak against the Lady Doves.

“I still remember that match very well. I played so well. I managed to create a penalty after being fouled in the penalty area and we won the trophy” Nagadya recalls.

Uganda Martyrs Girls Team (Nagadya is standing third from the left)

Uganda U-17 girls team (Nagadya is on front row, second from right)

Her two toughest opponents include her biological sister Patience Nabulobi and Winnie Nakanwangi.

She sings special praise for a number of people who have impacted for the better in her football journey.

Coach Rogers Nkugwa (second left) has had a big impact to Catherine Nagadya’s career

These include among others her parents, tactician Rogers Nkugwa, Brother Leonard Nsubuga, Godfrey Ssekitoleko (Katuuso Community) and the CEO John Baptist Ssemujju.

Nagadya is currently part of the Uganda U-17 team that is set to take on Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier.

Given the bold steps moves, she now targets a permanent slot to the senior Uganda Women football team (Crested Cranes).

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo greets the U-17 girls team

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Catherine Nagadya

Date of Birth: 3rd March 2005

Parents: Cyprian Gimei and Irene Nazziwa

Place of Birth: Katabi, Entebbe Municipality

Education: Entebbe Marine Base Primary School, Katuuso Community SS – Buziga, Uganda Martyr’s High School Lubaga

Strong Foot: Right

Key attributes: Close ball control, passing, dribbling and shooting

Football Career: Entebbe Creamland, Princess Diana High School, She Pridihisco, Al’phoenix.Golden Girls, Katuuso Community, She Mak, Uganda Martyr’s High School Lubaga (Current Club)

Achievements: Champion – Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp (2016, 2017, 2018), Sseninde Women Development Cup (), Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), 2019 FUFA Women Cup, FEASSA Cup, U-17 COSAFA (2019) and U-17 CECAFA (2019)

Most Valuable Player (MVP – 2016 Sseninde Women Development Cup)

Role Models: Viola Namuddu and Prossy Nalwoga

Toughest Opponents: Patience Nabulobi and Winnie Nakanwangi

Catherine Nagadya (front on the right) with Uganda Martyrs teammates during a limbering session