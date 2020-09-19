Goalkeeper Benson Wagima made a return to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club following a season at Jinja based Busoga United FC.

A Uganda Cup finalist with Soltilo Bright Stars during the 2018-19 season, Wagima spent the previous season in Eastern Uganda.

In the same tournament, he was named the most outstanding goalkeeper.

He now returns to serve at the same club where he had ever been and will battle for the number one slot alongside the vastly experienced Godwin Buule Kiwanuka and Simon Tamale for a starting place at Bright Stars.

Wagima had also featured at Jinja Municipal Council Hippos Football Club.

Goalkeeper Benson Wagima displays his jersey during the unveiling ceremony as a Soltilo Bright Stars FC player

Other new signings:

Soltilo Bright Stars has also lured on board a number of players as forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, defender Ibrahim Kibumba and lately offensive midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule.

Ssekamatte has been a free agent since returning from a semi-professional stint in Zambia.

Kibumba played at Sports Club Villa last season and Nvule was at second tier Kitara FC in Hoima.

The club is soon finalizing on a couple of young players as Sadam Masereka, Ibrahim “Ssekedi” Tembo, Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Simon Peter Ssemayange, Marvin Youngman, Warren Bule among others.

Experienced right back Andrew Kaggwa, midfielder Henry Kiwanuka and hard working defender Derrick Ngoobi all extended their respective employment contracts.

New head coach Baker Mboowa is well aware of the project that he is to work on at Bright Stars, nurturing young players into adorable brands that will terrorize the opposition in the tomorrow years.

Mboowa replaced the void left by Paul Kiwanuka who joined Fred Kajoba at Vipers.

He will work with Kiwanuka’s former assistant, Simon Peter Mugerwa as Meddie Ali Muwaya Gwaita was retained as trainer and Ben Kalama, the goalkeeping trainer.

Last season, Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club ended in the 12th position with 29 points off 25 matches as the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the football business.