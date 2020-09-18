Management of Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club has acquired creative midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule.

The lanky orthodox styled midfielder signs a two year employment contract.

Nvule joins as a free agent after diligent service at FUFA Big League outfit Kitara Football Club last season.

He had at the start of 2019-20 season featured at Onduparaka in the Pilsner Super Cup tournament but the deal did not materialize.

Bright Stars has managed to retain hard-working defender Derrick Ngobi who was accorded another year on his employment contract.

Other youngsters recruited include Emmanuel Loki, Gabriel Elagu, Saddam Masereka, among others.

The club had also reportedly signed Ibrahim Kibumba but the deal might have been cancelled.

Under new coach Baker Mbowa who will work with former assistant Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bright Stars is rebuilding a new formidable side prior to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

It will be a blend of the youth and experience as the club intends to bring on board several young players from Masaza, Bika Bya Baganda, and school competitions.

Bright Stars completed the 2019/20 season in the 12th position with 29 points and survived relegation as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.