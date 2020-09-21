There is a new born child in the sports fraternity particularly in the football family – Arua Hill Sports Club.

This entity has just rebranded self from Doves All Stars Football Club following the approval from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Arua Hill Sports Club therefore has a fresh identity with logo that has a Leopard and a motto “Together we are Kongolo”.

Kongolo is a local Lugbara dialect translated as “Strong”.

Arua Hill Sports Club Logo

The motto portrays the strength in the unification plot and strategy of working as one solid block.

Addressing the media at Aangan Restaurant – Lugogo House in Kampala on Monday, September 21, 2020, Arua Hill Sports Club chairman also the chief development officer of Development Infrastructure Joel Aita retaliated the clear cut objectives of the new club.

We have a five year strategic plan that will guide us on what we want to be. First, we want to stabilize and set systems in place. To play very good football, you have to put systems in place. Within the two years, we want to qualify for the Uganda Premier League. There is need to build international network where we shall have exchange of ideas and personnel. Also, we are working towards having a strong academy in place with scouting in West Nile and across the country. Then, we have a vision of establishing a strong ladies football club. Joel Aita, Arua Hill Sports Club chairman

Eng Joel Aita shows off the proposed plan for Hill Arua Stadium

After forging a worthy partnership with Arua City authority for a 49 year long lease (renewable once), Development Infrastructure is now in the final stages of constructing a 20,000 seater stadium (artificial surface).

This project of the Arua Hill Park Stadium is expected to be completed by July 2020.

That said, Arua Hill Sports Club will tentatively host their home games in the second division (FUFA Big League) at the much improved Barifa Stadium in Arua.

Besides the football club, Arua Hill Sports Club shall also have a number of other sports activities as Tennis, basketball, netball, volleyball and athletics.

L-R: Shadiah Nanono (manager projects – Development Infrastructure), Maria Mawua Edna Amayo (Manager, Real Estate and Development), Joel Aita, Anthony Afeti and Vegas Otelul (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sustainability:

Questions of longevity and sustainability are often posed as regards the different projects undertaken.

Still the concern of sustainable progress for the Arua Hill Sports Club comes to the fore line.

The Arua Hill Park where the new stadium is being constructed will also accommodate a four star hotel, show room and apartments that will be a feeder to the sports project.

Anthony Afeti (left) and Joel Aita during the ceremony to unviel the Arua Hill Sports Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vegas Otelul, the Arua Hill Sports Club Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Also, Aita targets more community involvement as the fans should be able to own shares in the club.

There are also deliberate plans to lure on board more sponsors and partners as well as liaising with the international partners to market the local talented pool of players in the West Nile region and other corners of the country.

Meanwhile, Anthony Afeti was officially unveiled as the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vegas Otelul as the Public Relations Officer.

Harunah Mawa is head coach whilst Richard Amatre is assistant coach.

Bosco Dudu shall serve as the technical director.