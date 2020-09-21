Pre-season Friendly Match (Tuesday, 22nd September 2020):

Kiboga Young Vs Mbarara City – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale (4 PM) *To be played behind closed doors

Barely 48 hours after the President for the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni blessed the return of out-door sporting activities, it is business as usual on the football front.

Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City Football Club has been invited for a pre-season warm up game by Kiboga Young on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

This duel will be played under closed doors arrangement as a directive clearly outlined by the head of state as one of the conditions for the return of sports in a safe environment.

The game will serve the due purpose of its intention given the fact that these two clubs have varying objectives at hand.

Whereas Kiboga Young is yet to play their promotional play-off game against Kitara, the match will therefore help them prepare for that encounter.

In the same vein, Mbarara City has assembled a new team and this will be an opportune moment to test out the new players on board, as well as that crucial match environment for the old crop given the fact that football has been inactive since March 18th 2020.

The Ankole Lions have recruited former Vipers, Busoga United and Sports Club Villa striker Bashir Mutanda, Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Mbarara City also recalled Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

Brian Ssenyondo’s coached side also managed to extend the employment contracts of Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba, Swalik Bebe Segujja (midfielder), Jude Ssemugabi (striker), Steven Othieno (defender), Pistis Barenge (midfielder) and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.

“I am happy for the return of football after a long while. It has been long overdue. Such friendly matches will pose for us questions to check where we are” Ssenyondo disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Mbarara City lost several players as striker Brian Aheebwa, winger Ibrahim Orit (winger), Bashir Muhwesi (defender) and midfielder Ibrahim Kabuye who are all at new locations.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.