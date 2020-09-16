Newly signed Mbarara City Football Club striker Bashir Mutanda has set realistic targets prior to the kick off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

Mutanda eyes the Uganda Premier League top scorers’ boot as well as working his way back to the Uganda Cranes fold.

I will work hard to see that I see the goals because I need the top scorers’ boot. Together with my teammates, we want to improve the general performance of the club. Bashir Mutanda, Mbarara City Football Club Striker

Bashir Mutanda

Mutanda was officially unveiled on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala after signing a two year employment contract.

Mbarara City chairperson Hon. Mwine Mpaka, Premier Distillers officials Venu Reddy and Bettina Yagnesh, head coach Brian Ssenyondo as well as the Club CEO Norbat Ssemusu and team manager Julius Byamukama attended the unveiling ceremony.

L-R: Reddy Venu, Hon. Mwine Mpaka, Bashir Mutanda, Battina Yagnesh and Mbarara City head coach Brian Ssenyondo

The Ankole Lions head coach Ssenyondo believes Mutanda will elevate the club.

“He is a good center forward, one that the club needs to score the goals” Ssenyondo stated.

Mutanda has been a free agent since his employment contract at Sports Club Villa ran out at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Hon Mwine Mpaka hand-shakes with striker Bashir Mutanda

The striker has also previously played at Vipers Sports Club and Busoga United.

Mutanda joins the other club new recruits as Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Edwok is an offensive-cum-defensive midfielder and Kalungi is a wide player. Both players signed two years apiece.

Mbarara City also recalled Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

Mbarara City has managed to extend the contracts of Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba, Swalik Bebe Segujja (midfielder), Jude Ssemugabi (striker), Steven Othieno (defender), Pistis Barenge (midfielder) and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.

Out of the club:

Striker Brian Aheebwa, winger Ibrahim Orit (winger) and Ibrahim Kabuye all departed for greener pastures.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.