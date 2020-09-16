Mbarara City Football Club has officially unveiled prolific striker Bashir Mutanda on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

The burly center forward was officially accorded a two year employment contract by the Ankole Lions.

Mutanda has been a free agent since his employment contract at Sports Club Villa ran out at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The striker has also previously played at Vipers Sports Club and Busoga United.

He is expected to lead the front line alongside Jude Ssemugabi and South Sudanese international Makuweth Wol.

Bashir Mutanda

Other new recruits:

The forward joins other new signings as Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from Light Secondary School Football Club who were each accorded two years.

Edwok is an offensive-cum-defensive midfielder and winger Godfrey Kalungi

Mbarara City also recalled offensive midfielder Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

Hon Mwine Mpaka hand-shakes with striker Bashir Mutanda

Extended contracts:

The Ankole Lions has successfully managed to retain a number of players as Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba, Swalik Bebe Segujja (midfielder), Jude Ssemugabi (striker), Steven Othieno (defender), Pistis Barenge (midfielder) and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.

The club lost two of their talisman Brian Aheebwa (striker) and Ibrahim Orit (winger) to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) respectively.

Ibrahim Kabuye’s contract was not renewed as has since left for Kyetume Football Club.

Hon. Mwine Mpaka’s side also released striker Bashir Muweesi whose services were deemed surplus to requirements.

Mbarara City’s head coach Brian Ssenyondo is confident that he will assemble a great side prior to kick off of the 2020-21 season.

Ssenyondo is also optimistic that the newly acquired striker Mutanda will lift the club.

“We have a lot of confidence in the new striker Bashir Mutanda. He will lift the club as he works alongside the rest of his other teammates.” Ssenyondo spoke of Mutanda.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.