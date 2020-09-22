Management of Tooro United Football Club has embarked on a vigorous process to recruit smart and extensively in preparation for the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season.

A rookie in the goalkeeping department Ronald Waiswa comes to the football front with huge ambitions given his 6 feet plus height and well built structure.

Waiswa signed a three year deal with the club that is owned by famous marketer Alice Namatovu.

He has not been attached to any club in any division of football as he was engaged in basketball.

“Ronald Waiswa is unknown to many. This is the raw talent we speak about as we plan for the team” Moses Oloya, goalkeeping coach at the club disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The club is in the process of signing as many talented players as possible with a mix of the young and experienced.

Tooro United Head coach Edward Golola (left) officially unveiled goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa

According to the head coach Edward Golola, Tooro United Football Club will be very competitive as the main objective is to return to the top tier Uganda Premier League.

“We have scouted well and been patient in the selection exercise of the players. We want a competitive side that has a blend of young and experienced players ready to fight for the club” Golola notes.

Golola is assisted by Simon Ddungu, Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

For starters Tooro United Football Club will host their home games at the St Paul’s Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal, the main base of the team.