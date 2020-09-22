Sweden – Suppertan: UMEA 0-6 Degefors IF

Uganda Cranes’ striker David Alexis Bbakka played for 53 minutes as Umea suffered a 6-0 home loss to a 10 man Degefors IF.

This was during the Suppertan at the Umeå Energi Arena in Västerbotten County, Northern Sweden on Monday, 21st September 2020.

Johan Bertilsson scored a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Victor Edvardsen, Marcus Astvald and Adam Carlen.

Bertilsson gave the visitors the lead on 9 minutes and Edvardsen double the scores with a 39th minute strike to extend the advantage by half way mark.

Umea was forced into two unplanned changes when Jens Stigedahl and Alexis Bbakka collided together in the 53rd minute.

Stefan Lindmark replaced Stigedahl as Timothy Mcneil replaced Bbakka.

Bbakka was rushed to hospital for first aid and further treatment but has since steadily recovered.

“I am feeling much better now. I have improved a lot since I was attended to by medics and hope to be back soon” Bbakka noted.

Alexis David Bbakka (right) in action

Bertilsson got his second goal on the day 10 minutes into the second hale and completed the hat-trick three minutes after the hour mark.

Astvald made it five with 17 minutes to play and Carlen appliced the icing on the cake with a late goal in the 84th minute.

The two final changes for the home side saw Emmanue Yeboah taken out for Hugo Bergstrom and Rodin Deprem replaced by Adam Chennoufi.

Degerfors were reduced to 10 men following a red card to Oliver Ekroth in the third minute of added time.

This was yet another slip for Umea who had also lost 4-0 in the immediate past encounter away to Halmstads.

A week earlier, Umea had played to a goal-less draw with Dalkurd FF.

Umea XI: Cameron Hogg, Jakob Bergman, Jens Stigedahl, Ismail Dillan, Aurelien Norest, Alexis Bbakka, Jorge Juliá, Rodin Deprem, Emmanuel Yeboah, Beneyam Demte, Linus Sahlin

Subs: Måns Nygren, Stefan Lindmark, Timothy McNeil, Hugo Bergström, Yoel Embaye, Adam Chennoufi