Eastern region football entity Gaddafi FC has acquired key players to their team well ahead of the up-coming 2020-21 season.

Although they still have a crucial promotional play off duel against Bukedi group winners Admin, Gadafi has set their eyes far in preparation for a future unknown.

Kawowo Sports has established that Gaddafi Football Club management has already agreed terms with several players from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and free agents as well.

Towering defender Fesali Najib and forward Steven Munguchi are from URA who are likely to be acquired on loan spells.

Najib Fesali during the unveiling at URA Football Club last year. He will be loaned to Gadafi FC

Patrick Gonahasa and Godwin Kawaga are former UPDF servants that are now free agents.

Forward Gonahasa is a tried and test forward who played for UPDF, Maroons among other clubs.

Steven Munguchi

Kawaga on the other hand, played a key role for the army side in their promotional struggles from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League.

Unfortunately, he was among the over 10 players deemed surplus to requirement at the army side.

Munguchi had been loaned to Bright Stars last season.

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.