Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has confirmed the release of 13 players ahead of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The players released include veteran striker Fred Kalanzi, Sydney Ssenyonga, Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Enock Omakira, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu and Roger Milla Ahumuza.

The army side, recently promoted to the top tier league is busy assembling a competitive team in preparation for the forth-coming season.

UPDF Football Club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro disclosed that the released players will all be compensated in appreciation for the wonderful service offered to the team especially during the FUFA Big League days.

This is the nature of the game. Players go and new players come on board. We have released 13 players after a management meeting with the new head coach Kefa Kisala. We shall compensate the players handsomely in respect of the institution of UPDF. Ashraf Miiro, CEO Uganda Peoples Defence Forces Football Club

Retained:

From the old crop, some of the players retained are goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, Ronald Owinyi, Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Denis Ssekitoleko (team captain), Robert Nakyenalire and left footed winger Ezekiel Katende.

The clubs has also signed a couple of players as left footed midfielder Simon Mbaziira, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Gadafi Gadihno and the like.

Expected Recruits:

Kawowo Sports has established that several players have been lined up to replace the big volume of players let go.

Should the negotiations go in the affirmative, players like goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, left back Isa Mubiru, Dickens Okwir, Charles Ssebutinde, Rashid Agau, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Duncan Ssemakula and a graduate player, Joseph Vuni from Young Simba.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division after topping the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was top of the Elgon group

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off.

UPDF will also name a new assistant coach after Simeon Masaba left for Wakiso Giants.

Ssaka Mpiima stays as the team trainer.

Released players:

Sydney Ssenyonga, Junior Akena, Moses Kamya, Enock Omakira, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Fred Kalanzi and Roger Milla Ahumuza

Retained Players:

Ronald Owinyi, Douglas Kisembo, Waiswa Andrew, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Denis Ssekitoleko – Captain, Robert Nakyenalire, Ezekiel Katende

Already Signed Players:

Jesse Kajuba, Ronnie Kisekka, Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Gadafi Gadihno, Simon Mbaziira

Intended New Recruits:

Isa Mubiru, Dickens Okwir, Charles Ssebutinde, Rashid Agau, Yusuf Wasswa (Goalkeeper), Joseph Vuni (Young Simba), Ducan Ssemakula, Martin Sseruwagi, Abdul Noor Lukwata