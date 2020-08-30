Newly promoted Uganda Premier League club Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) FC is in negotiations for the signature of roving left back Isa Mubiru.

The army entity has on several occasions in the previous week been engaged in direct talks with the industrious player.

Mubiru featured at Tooro United for the past two seasons and has been an instrumental pillar for the club both in defense and offense.

Isa Mubiru during the work-outs in the Gym

Kawowo Sports has established that newly named UPDF head coach Kefa Kisala is a keen admirer of the player and it is on his recommendation that the club management has garnered interest to accord him an employment contract.

UPDF had also sought for the alternative of securing former Police left back Arafat Galiwango in the same department.

Isa Mubiru

The army side has already brought on board several players in Ronnie Kisekka, Gadaffi Gadihno, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, Juma Ssebaduka, John Ssemazi, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wamannah and lately left footed attacker Jesse Kajuba.

Meanwhile, other players like goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and defender Andrew Waiswa were also given new employment contracts.

The club is also reportedly in talks for forwards Brian Kalumba and Dickens Okwir from Vipers Sports Club.