Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has renewed the employment contracts for two of their players; goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and Andrew Waiswa ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Kisembo had been signed as a free agent during the January 2020 window after he had served his tenure at Tanzania’s African Lyon Football Club.

Before featuring at African Lyon, Kisembo had previously featured for Police, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

In January 2020, UPDF had signed a number of players including Kisembo, Waiswa, Steven Akena Junior, Abdulkarim Kasule, Patrick Gonahasa and Najib Tusaba Gwaidho.

UPDF who were promoted alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the FUFA Big League season was abruptly halted because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the army side has also recruited a couple of other players as Simon Mbaziira, Ronnie Kisekka, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wamannah, Tonny Kyamera, Juma Ssebadduka, John Ssemazzi and Gadaffi Gadihno.

The Bombo based club is currently coached by former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere.

Bogere shall be deputized by former KCCA and Proline defender Ssaka Mpiima.

The league is tentatively earmarked to kick off in October 2020 should the health situation be deemed right.