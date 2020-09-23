Romanian Cup: Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii 4-1 Club Sportiv Hunedoara

Ugandan striker Mahadi Kayondo got off the hook with goal for his new masters, Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii in Romania.

This was during the Romania FA Cup duel that Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii easily won 4-1 over Club Sportiv Hunedoara at the CS Hunedoara stadium.

Autogoi Mardare got the day’s opener on the quarter hour mark for Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii.

Mahadi Kayondo (left) takes on the opponent (Credit: Sepuya Inc Agency)

There was short lived joy as Stefan Madare found the equalizer 8 minutes later and the opening stanza of the game ended one all.

Three second half strikes from Cosmin Mancas, Lucian Simedru and Kayondo’s icing on the cake won the day for Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii.

Mancas doubled the lead five minute unto restart before Simedru made it three with 14 minutes to play.

Mahadi Kayondo dribbles the ball during the match (Sepuya Inc Agency)

Kayondo then stabbed home the fourth and closing goal in the 82nd minute.

Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda Si Giarmata Vii thus qualified to the next round with a convincing 5-1 aggregate score having won 1-0 from the first leg.

This victory was dedicated to Nicusor Budea, the tennis and badminton coach who died moments before the match.

In other results, CSA Steaua Bucureşti condemned CS Baloteşti 6-0, SCM Dunărea 2020 Giurgiu lost 1-7 to CS Sporting Roşiori 2008, ACS Poli Timişoara (Kayondo’s former club) fell to CS Gloria Lunca-Teuz Cermei 4-6 and ACS SR Municipal Braşov qualified to the next round after overcoming ACS KSE Târgu Secuiesc 6-4.

The dates for the next round of action will be notified accordingly.