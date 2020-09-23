Midfielder Abdallah Bogere has signed a three year employment contract at Tooro United Football Club.

The development was reached upon after the two parties came to a general conscience.

Bogere is a creative midfielder who can be deployed as a deep lying central midfielder in offensive positions and as a wide-man.

“It feels good to sign for a club like Tooro United Football Club” he disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Abdallah Bogere being unveiled at Tooro United Football Club

“I will work within my means and definitely with the teamwork from my teammates as we collectively aspire for a common target of ensuring that the club returns to the Uganda Premier League” Bogere noted.

The former Kakungulu Memorial High School student has been attached to KJL academy, now rebranding to Claws.

He is also currently a player at Mawogola Ssaza team in the Masaza Cup tournament and also played at the KCCA Soccer Academy in 2016.

The other Tooro United signing is towering goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa, who also signed three years.

Tooro United will be coached by Edward Golola working alongside Simon Ddungu (assistant), Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

This club will be based in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.

