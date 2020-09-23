Midfielder Abdallah Bogere has signed a three year employment contract at Tooro United Football Club.
The development was reached upon after the two parties came to a general conscience.
Bogere is a creative midfielder who can be deployed as a deep lying central midfielder in offensive positions and as a wide-man.
“It feels good to sign for a club like Tooro United Football Club” he disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
“I will work within my means and definitely with the teamwork from my teammates as we collectively aspire for a common target of ensuring that the club returns to the Uganda Premier League” Bogere noted.
The former Kakungulu Memorial High School student has been attached to KJL academy, now rebranding to Claws.
He is also currently a player at Mawogola Ssaza team in the Masaza Cup tournament and also played at the KCCA Soccer Academy in 2016.
The other Tooro United signing is towering goalkeeper Ronald Waiswa, who also signed three years.
Tooro United will be coached by Edward Golola working alongside Simon Ddungu (assistant), Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.
This club will be based in Fort Portal, Western Uganda.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Name: Abdallah Bogere
- Nickname: Bugie
- Date of Birth: 5th December 1992
- Place of Birth: Kibuli Hospital, Kampala
- Father: Khalid Ayub
- Mother: Halimah Muhammad
- Position: Midfielder
- Weapon: Passing and Shooting
- Current Club: KJL (Claws)
- Role Model: Mike Azila
- Previous Club: Zebra FC Kibuli ( 2004-10) and KCCA FC Soccer Academy ( 2016)
- Achievements: 2016 FUFA Juniors League Finalist (KCCA SA) and 2016 Buganda Cup Finalist (Kakungulu Memorial High School)
- Personal hobbies: Swimming and playing pool
- Best Food: Rice, Posho with Meat and Beans
- Education Background: Lady Valerian Nursery and Primary ( Nursery), Police Children School Kibuli, Kabowa Hidayat ( P.7), London College Nansana ( S.1), World Ahead Matugga ( S2-3) and Kakungulu Memorial High School ( S4-S6)