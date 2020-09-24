DR Congo’s Upcoming International Friendlies (October):

9 th October 2020 : Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Vs Burkina Faso – Kinshaha

: Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Vs Burkina Faso – Kinshaha 12th October 2020: Morocco Vs Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

The head coach of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national football team Christian N’sengi Biembe named a 28 man provisional squad in preparation for the international break in October 2020.

DRC will play two games during the international window in October, first against West Africans Burkina Faso, and then against North Africans Morocco.

Biembe’s side will first face Senegal on 9th October 2020 in Kinshasa before taking on Morocco four days later at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat city.

Three goalkeepers on this squad are; Joel Kiassumbua (Servette), Anthony Mossi Ngaw (FC Wil) and Timothy Bruce Fayulu (Sion).

There are 8 defenders included; Issama Mpeko, Gedeon Kalulu, Fabrice Nsakala, Christian Luyindama, Chancel Mbemba, Marcel Tisserand, Bobo Ungenda and West Ham’s Fuka-Arthur Masuaku Kawela.

Fuka Arthur Masuaku Kawela shields the ball from Uganda’s Abdul Lumala

The Jordan duo of Rolly Botaka (Genk) and Nkololo constitute the 7 midfielders on the team.

The others are; Samuel Moutoussamy, Bangala Litombo, Edo Kayembe, Peter Mutumosi and Fabrice Ngoma.

Jody Lukoki celebrates a goal at Yenu Malatyaspor in Turkey

There are 10 forwards who include much experienced RC Lens forward Gaël Romeo Kakuta Mambeng, Neeskens Kebano (Fulham), Jonathan Ifaso Ifunga (Difaa El Jadida), Joel Beya Tumetuka (TP Mazembe), Nill De Pauw (Royal Antwerp), Nicke Kabamba (Kilmarnock), Jody Lukoki (Yeni Malatyaspor), Yoane Wissa (Lorient), Raja Casablanca’s duo of Francis Kazadi Kasengu and Ben Malango.

Yoane Wissa. celebrates a goal at Lorient

Democratic Republic of Congo is in group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside Gabon, Angola and The Gambia.

DR Congo has two points from two matches heading to match day three in November 2020.

Gabon held the Congolese to a goal-less draw in Kinsaha before playing to a 2 all stalement away to The Gambia at the Independence Stadium in Bakau city.

They host host Angola on 9th November 2020 at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa before taking on the same opposition at Estádio 11 de Novembro, Luanda on 17th November 2020.

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Joel Kiassumbua, Anthony Mossi Ngaw, Timothy Bruce Fayulu

Defenders: Issama Mpeko, Gedeon Kalulu, Fabrice Nsakala, Christian Luyindama, Chancel Mbemba, Marcel Tisserand, Bobo Ungenda, Fuka-Arthur Masuaku Kawela

Midfielders: Samuel Moutoussamy, Bangala Litombo, Edo Kayembe, Jordan Botaka, Peter Mutumosi, Jordan Nkololo, Fabrice Ngoma

Strikers: Gaël Romeo Kakuta Mambenga, Neeskens Kebano, Ifaso Ifunga, Joel Beya, Nill Depauw, Nicke Kabamba, Jody Lukoki, Yoane Wissa, Ben Malango, Francis Kazadi

Head coach: Christian N’sengi