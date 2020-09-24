Towering defender Lawrence Kasadha has joined Eastern region outfit Gaddafi Football Club.

Kasadha joined the free spending side as a free agent on a two year deal.

The left footed burly defender comes forth with enough experience having played for Sports Club Villa, KCCA and Sports Club Victoria University.

He also ventured in the Kenya Premier League with Tusker and Nairobi City Stars.

Besides the awesome game reading, Kasadha is a comfortable party at the back, good tackler and has proved over the years with his unquestionable ball passing skills as play is built from the backline.

Lawrence Kasadha at KCCA Football Club Credit: KCCA FC Media

The prime task in thy midst will be to organize the backline alongside another newly signed defender Fesali Najib, on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Kasadha and Fesali join other signed players as Steven Munguchi, Patrick Gonahasa and Godwin Kawaga.

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.

Gaddafi is coached by Tonny Ssebagala who assembled a formidable side that displayed a great performance through the 2019-20 campaign in the Nile group of the Eastern regional league before the Coronavirus pandemic caused an uncalled for stoppage of the league.