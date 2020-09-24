Friendly Match: Kataka 1-3 Mbarara City

Uganda Premier League side Mbarara City overcame Kataka 3-1 during a pre-season contest played at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Thursday morning.

The game played under a closed door arrangement saw its opening stanza end goal-less.

The hosts took the lead through Nasur Nandala who beat goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba.

Mbarara City got their equalizer through the new signing Ronald Edwok, a new signing from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Edwok reacted swiftly to tap home a spilled free-kick off an initial attempt by John Adriko.

Kataka captain Tiff Kahunde (left) with the stand-in captain for Mbarara City Ivan Eyam (Credit: Ronnie Wabomba)

Former Bulo and Masaka SS wide-man Frank “Walcot” Yiga poked home the other goal.

Striker Raymond Derrick Onyai then took the matters into his own hands with a well-executed loop over the advancing goalkeeper Edward “Nuer” Kasibante, the icing on the cake that followed a mistake from defender Junior Otena.

“It is good to score in any game. I want to get the confidence before the next season kicks off” Onyai noted.

Action between Kataka and Mbarara City at Mbale Municipal Stadium (Credit: Ronnie Wabomba)

Mbarara City used the build up for early preparations ahead of the new season, especially testing the new players as Edwok, Kalungi, Frank “Walcot” Yiga, Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and others in a game officiated by referee Robert Makwali.

The Ankole Lions head coach Brian Ssenyondo was left an impressed party after the performance.

“First all, it is about getting the team in shape and preparing for the coming season. We shall have a marathon of games as the season starts. Also, we needed to see how the team newcomers gel with the team” Brian Ssenyondo.

His counterpart Godfrey Toldo Awachango pointed the defeat to lack of maturity by his charges.

“We played well in the first half and took the lead in the second half but there was lack of maturity in the closing minutes. We also made several changes as we were building” Toldo noted.

Referee Robert Makwali (holding the ball) was center referee (Credit: Ronnie Wabomba)

There virtually little time to rest for Mbarara City as they will face Kiboga Young on Thursday, 25th September 2020 in another morning contest.

The game against Kiboga Young was pushed to Friday this week after the visitors asked for more time to organize themselves.

Both Kataka and Kiboga Young are preparing for the promotional play-offs to determine the 16th club that will qualify for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Kataka takes on Ndejje University and Kiboga Young will battle Kitara.

Next Wednesday, 30th September 2020, Mbarara City will travel to Ibanda to face Ibanda Select at the Kashozi play ground, found in Ishongororo Sub county.