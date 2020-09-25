Every new born footballer world over has got personal ambitions among which include representing his own country, earning the daily bread and butter off the natural talent as well as attaining personal set targets.

The script is no different for Sports Club Villa’s budding holding midfielder Abudalllah Ssekandi.

The 21 year old defensive midfielder is a vivid product of the Copa Coca Cola schools football championship who has graduated through the academy ranks at Uganda’s historic entity, Sports Club Villa.

Ssekandi is the first born child in the family of five, born to Muwaadda Ssemanda and Halimah Nabukela in Kampala.

He is one player who ably suits the position of play (holding midfield) where he specialized with good game reading, vision, agility, ball passing and vision.

Every day, I want to work hard because I am in motion and destined for the best in life. With the guidance of my seniors and coaches, I want to be the best and achieve personal targets as representing my country and playing professional football in the diaspora leagues. Abudallah Ssekandi, SC Villa midfielder

Abudallah Ssekandi

Ssekandi was groomed at some of the best footballing secondary schools in the country; Kibuli SS, Kakungulu Memorial and Old Kampala SS.

He also played at two of the outstanding youth academies in Uganda; Edgars Youth Program and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Best & Worst memories:

One of Ssekandi’s best moments in football was when he was named on the dream team for the Copa Coca Schools Tournament.

In a quick flash, he wants to forget that bitter quarter final loss when Old Kampala SS fell to St Julian SS Gayaza during the 2018 Copa Coca Schools tournament held in Mbarara.

Abudallah Ssekandi (left) with SC Villa teammate Abdallah Salim

Role Models:

Locally, he is inspired by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) captain Shafik Kagimu as well as former Express and KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma.

On the international scene, French World Cup winning midfielder and Manchester United ace Paul Pogba as well as Spaniard and Barcelona star midfielder Sergio Busquets Burgos are his picks.

“I like the way Kagimu and Sadam Juma play as they control the midfield. They are my role models in the Uganda Premier League. Internationally, Paul Pogba and Sergio Busquets are my best players. They inspire me” Ssekandi adds.

In fact, many of Ssekandi’s teammates tag him as “Busquets” given the similarity in playing style with the Spaniard.

Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu is one of Ssekandi’s best players on the local front Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After marking his debut on the domestic scene for SC Villa last season, he looks forward the 2020-21 football season in Uganda will a target for more minutes under his belt.

“I want to work as hard as possible in personal and team training sessions so that I get as much playing time as possible” Ssekandi remarks.

On any day, well cooked rice and beans will remain his favourite dish.

Detailed Profile: