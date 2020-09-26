The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that they will still consider the players’ licences from the 2019-20 season ahead of the highly epic promotional play-offs.

This was confirmed by the FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha during the 7th Annual General Assembly of the FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Mukono on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

“The football season was abruptly halted by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are yet to complete the play-offs. Therefore, we expect the play-offs to be completed after his Excellency President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta blessed the return of sports” Mugisha disclosed to the delegates.

Justus Mugisha (with microphone) addressing the 7th FSLL at Ridar Hotel in Seeta, Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

Besides the FUFA Big League play-offs (venue confirmed at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru), there are also engagements in the respective regional leagues to determine the clubs that will qualify for the second division.

Mugisha stated that FUFA is actively engaging the Government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) to ensure the safe return of football.

“We are still engaging the Government through NCS to see how football will safely return with the set Standard Operating Procedures and free COVID-19 tests if need be” Mugisha added.

This comes at a time when several players have transferred from club to another.

Meanwhile, the kick off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League has been extended by a mean and in the same vein, the grueling licensing also extended.

The UPL Board chairperson Arinaitwe Rugyendo presided over the proceedings of the 7th FSLL Annual General Meeting.

He was flanked by the CEO of the UPL board Bernard B. Bainamani, FUFA third vice president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and Titus Kayigwa, the Deputy Secretary General, National Council of Sports.

FUFA Big League play offs (2019-20) – Semi-finals:

Kataka Vs Kitara

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University

*Venue is FUFA Technical Center – Njeru, Dates will be confirmed later

Regional Play-offs:

Buganda: Luweero United Football Club (Ssezibwa) Vs Buwambo United FC (Katonga)

Eastern: Admin (Bukedi group) Vs Gadafi FC (Nile)

Kampala: Edgars FC (Cobra group) Vs CATDA (Scorpion)

North East: Sansiro (Bisina) Vs Team Church FC (Kyoga)

Northern: Gateway (Group A) Vs Northern Elephants (Group B)

Western: Terrazo and Tiles (Ankole) Vs Kigezi Football Club (Kigezi)

West Nile: Hot Springs (Nyagak) Vs Calvary (Nile group)

Kitara: Boma (Albert group) Vs Asinye (Edward group)