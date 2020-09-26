The venue for the promotional play-offs to determine the 16th club has been proposed by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

This development was confirmed by the FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Mugisha was officiating during the 7th Annual General Assembly of the FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) held at Ridar Hotel in Kampala.

FUFA 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha (holding the microphone) addressing the 7th AGM of FSLL at Ridar Hotel, Seeta [Credit: John Batanudde]

“We shall have the play-offs at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru. The dates are yet to be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department because as you are aware, we are still engaging the Government on how football can safely return” Mugisha disclosed.

All the other 15 Uganda Premier League representatives graced the meeting that was also attended by the National Council of Sports deputy secretary general (in charge of administration) Titus Kayigwa and the FUFA Competitions director Aisha Nalule among others.

Aisha Nalule, the FUFA Competitions Director (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mugisha also noted that the playing licenses from the 2019-2020 season will be used even though some players have since moved on to other clubs.

“Because we had a pandemic, the playing licenses from 2019-2020 will be used still in the play-offs” Mugisha added.

He also hinted on the federation’s key priority focus areas as infrastructure, resource mobilization, good competitions, engaging sponsors and collaborating with clubs to help with stadia lighting system.

With Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) already confirmed, the third clubs will be known in the coming weeks after the play offs.

Kitara, Kiboga Young, Kataka and Ndejje University will vie for the remaining slot.

Both Kataka and Kiboga Young are Mbale based clubs in Eastern Uganda.

Kataka will face Kitara whilst Kiboga Young shall battle Ndejje University in the semi-final duels before the respective winners will square up for the final slot.

Meanwhile, FUFA has extended the kick off date for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League by a month.

In the same vein, FUFA has extended the licensing process by a month as well.