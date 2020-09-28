Management of Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club, a second division outfit has appointed CAF “B” Licensed tactician Danny Kirumira.

The duration of Kirumira’s employment contract at the Kabale based club has not yet been disclosed to the general public pending an official unveiling ceremony.

Kirumira takes upon the mantle, filling the void left by Villai Bainomugisha who has since elevated to the Uganda Premier League at Onduparaka Football Club in Arua, West Nile region.

The club management had earlier engaged Steven Bogere but the deal did not materialize after both parties failed to agree on the terms and conditions.

Kigezi Home Boyz FC players last season. Villai Bianomugisha is on extreme right. He has since left the club for greener pastures at Onduparaka

Allan Kabonge Kivewala and Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto are two other coaches who had openly expressed interest in the job.

About Danny Kirumira:

Kirumira is a retired footballer who played the left back position at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.

He had also played for Kyambogo University in the University football championships both in Uganda and East Africa.

Kirumira holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport and Fitness Administration and Management from Kyambogo University having studied at Bugema SDA Adventist school and St Augustine High School, Wakiso.

He is also a fitness trainer at Shell Club in Kampala and a part time coach for Coca Cola company in Kampala.

Kirumira specialized in sports nutrition, nutritional counseling, exercise physiology, fitness training, strength training and wellness training and weight training.

He comes to Kigezi Home Boyz whose fans habour huge expectations ahead of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League with the prime objective to qualify for the 2021-22 Uganda Premier League.

The club also has ambitions of grooming young talents in a bid to ensure continuity and export fresh talented footballers to the rest of the other clubs in the country and outside markets.

To that effect, Kigezi Home Boyz has poached for the best players who will surge the club ahead against all the odds.

They host their home matches at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.