Onduparaka Football Club has reportedly agreed to work with CAF “B” certified tactician Vialli Bianomugisha as head coach, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

With the initial talks done and dusted, Bianomugisha is expected to be officially unveiled at the West Nile based club in the coming weeks.

Bainomugisha is a free agent after his current employment contract at Kabale based FUFA Big League entity Kigezi Home Boyz expired.

Vialli Bainomugisha during his tenure at Mbarara City Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In the past, Bainomugisha was in charge of Lweza, Water, Mbarara City and lately Kigezi Home Boyz.

At Kigezi Home Boyz he took over from Irish born coach Steven Prichard and John Mutabaruka.

Of recent, Bainomugisha was appointed technical director of Buweekula Ssaza.

Bainomugisha is one of the great hands-on coaches, knowledgeable in the contemporary training methodologies.

The former Kibuli Secondary School student is expected to work with former Uganda Cranes right back Simeon Masaba who has served the club alongside a number of coaches as Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Leo Adraa and Asaph Mwebaze.