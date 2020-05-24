Management of Buweekula Ssaza team has appointed Vialli Bainomugisha as their Technical Director (T.D) for the season 2020 in the Masaza Football Cup tournament.
This appointment was confirmed by the team’s head of technical Joseph Kyambadde on Saturday, 23rd May 2020.
“We have confirmed the appointment of Vialli Bainomugisha as the technical director. We are confident that he will guide us in the desired right direction” Kyambadde disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
Bianomugisha is a CAF “B” licensed coach with vast experience having served the beautiful game in the Uganda Premier League (with Lweza) and currently at the FUFA Big League outfit Kigezi United.
He is expected to work hand in hand with head coach Robert “Capello” Kafeero who was unveiled as the Buwekula head coach on 5th May 2020.
Bainomugisha is yet another technical director following the appointment of Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza by Gomba, Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Kabula) among others.
Once the health situation (Coronavirus Disease) stabilizes, the organizing committee will confirm the dates for kick off of this tournament bank rolled by Airtel Uganda.
This championship does not permit the use of Uganda Premier League (top tier) players and those in the FUFA Big League (second division) as well as those who have featured for the national teams.
Gomba Ssaza are the record winners of this championship with four titles to their name won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.
Masaza Cup All Winners:
- 2019 – Bulemezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba