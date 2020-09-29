International Friendly Game (10th October 2020): Kenya Vs Zambia

Kenya Harambee Stars’ head coach Francis Kimanzi has summoned a 34 man provisional team ahead of the Zambia international friendly match in the October 2020 window.

Japanese based striker Michael Ogada Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol and Impact Montreal (Canada) midfielder Victor Wanyama are some of the big names on the team.

The full squad has 3 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders and 6 forwards.

Francis Kimanzi, Kenya’s head coach

Two of the goalkeepers are foreign based in Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland) and Ian Otieno of Zambian club Zesco United.

Origi makes a return to the team after a five year absence whilst the third one is Ulinzi Stars’ Timothy Odhiambo.

Five of the defenders ply their professional trade outside Kenyan boarders.

Victor Wanyama, the Kenyan captain is also part of the team

These are; Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, Englanda), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania) and Haruna Shakava of newly crowned Zambia Super League champions Nkana.

The home based defenders include; Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya) and KCB’s Baraka Badi.

Brian Mandela is not attached to any club by the time of the summon.

Micheal Olunga

Wanyama is among the 12 midfielders summoned. The other 11 include among others; Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Muhamed Katana (Isloch, Belarus), Cliff Nyakeya (Al Masr, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya) and AFC Leopards’ Austin Otieno.

The natural forwards on the team have Olunga, Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta, Egypt), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya) and the hardworking Oscar Wamalwa of Ulinzi Stars.

Kenya is preparing for the AFCON double header against Comoros in November.

Kenya Harambee Stars will play Zambia in an international friendly match in preparation for the Comoros double header come November 2020

Kenya Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, Englanda), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Muhamed Katana (Isloch, Belarus), Cliff Nyakeya (Al Masr, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta, Egypt), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)