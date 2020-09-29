Uganda Rugby Cranes star Philip Wokorach continued to impress as he scored a marvelous try for third division side Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C).

The sensation delivered his trademark style of the brilliant pacey run in the wings before grounding the ball for a try in Chateuneuf du Pape’s 8-27 away win over Drancy on Sunday.

Wokorach beat two men before sprinting to place the ball a few inches past the white chalk. “So grateful . It can only get better. Trusting the process #asbc_official. Thanks to my teammates and coaches,” he wrote on his social media.

The result marked the second win the club has registered from two games in Pool 2. Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape is currently third on the log with 9 points, behind Macon and Beaune.

About Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C)

Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C) is a club that was founded in 1923.

They were promoted to division 3, after winning the knockout stages in 2017 at the division 4 level. They host their games at the Stade des Verdeaux Louis-Trintignant stadium.