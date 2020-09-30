Zambia National team head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic summoned a 40 man squad for local camp ahead of three International friendly matches.

This residential camp started on Sunday, September 28th 2020 ahead of Zambia’s matches against Malawi, South Africa and Kenya.

The local camp has 4 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 18 midfielders and 6 strikers.

The match against Malawi Flames will take place on 7th October 2020 at the Nkoloma Stadium.

The Chipolopolo Stars will then travel to South Africa for another friendly match against Bafana Bafana on October 10th before facing Kenya in the final match.

Zambia is preparing the team for the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will be played in January 2021 and also the back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana in November.

Micho’s assistant coach Dushan Stojanovic and goalkeeper coach Miroslav Stoijnic will be in charge of the training as Micho is currently away in Croatia with the under-15 national team.

Full Team summoned:

Goalkeepers: Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

Defenders: Gift Zulu (Nkana), Kondwani Chiboni, Benson Sakala, Zachariah Chilongoshi (all Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Isaac Shamujompa, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

Midfielders:Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu, Boyd Musonda (both Zanaco), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi), Laurent Muma (Forest Rangers), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Godfrey Ngwenya, George Chisala (both Power Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)

Strikers: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba, Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Ricky Banda (Indeni), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)